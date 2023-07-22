Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/22/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

TOPBUILD CORP (BLD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the United States construction industry. The Company operates through two segments: the Installation segment and the Specialty Distribution segment. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through contractor services business which has approximately 230 branches located across the United States. The Company's insulation applications include Fiberglass batts and rolls, Blown-in loose-fill fiberglass, Polyurethane spray foam and Blown-in loose-fill cellulose. The Specialty Distribution segment distributes building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through approximately 180 branches. In addition to insulation and accessories, the Company distributes rain gutters, fireplaces, closet shelving, and roofing materials, among other items.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

