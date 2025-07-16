Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/16/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

NATHAN'S FAMOUS INC (NATH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nathans Famous, Inc. is a licensor, wholesaler and retailer of products marketed under its Nathans Famous brand, including its Nathans World Famous Beef Hot Dogs. The Company distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 20 foreign countries. The Branded Product Program segment is engaged in the sale of hot dog products either directly to foodservice operators or to various foodservice distributors who resell the products to foodservice operators. The Product licensing segment includes royalties, from licensing a range of its branded products, including its hot dogs, sausage and corned beef products, frozen French fries and additional products, through retail grocery channels and club stores throughout the United States. The Restaurant operations segment is engaged in the sale of its products at Company-owned restaurants and earns fees and royalties from its franchised restaurants, including its virtual kitchens.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NATHAN'S FAMOUS INC

NATH Guru Analysis

NATH Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.