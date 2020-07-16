Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/16/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (ALXN) is a large-cap value stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company's marketed products include SOLIRIS (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa), Kanuma (sebelipase alfa), ULTOMIRIS, Andexxa and Ondexxya. The Company's clinical development programs include ALXN1210, ALXN1810, ALXN1720, ALXN1830, ALXN1840 and ABY-039. The Company's ULTOMIRIS is a long-acting C5 inhibitor discovered and developed by Alexion that works by inhibiting the C5 protein in the terminal complement cascade. Its SOLIRIS is an C5 inhibitor discovered and developed by Alexion that works by inhibiting the C5 protein in the terminal complement cascade. SOLIRIS is a humanized monoclonal antibody that effectively blocks terminal complement activity at the doses prescribed.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

J M SMUCKER CO (SJM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The J. M. Smucker Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products. The Company's segments include U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. Its products include coffee, dog food, cat food, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld products, shortening and oils, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients. The U.S. Retail Pet Foods segment includes Rachael Ray Nutrish, Meow Mix, Milk-Bone, Kibbles 'n Bits, 9Lives, Natural Balance, Nature's Recipe, and Pup-Peroni branded products. The U.S. Retail Coffee segment includes Folgers, Dunkin', and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee. The U.S. Retail Consumer Foods segment includes Smucker's, Jif, and Crisco branded products. International and Away From Home segment offers brands, such as Folgers and Smucker's.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of J M SMUCKER CO

CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC (USA) (CMCL) is a small-cap value stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc is primarily involved in the operation of a gold mine, and the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The Company's activities are focused on the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe. Its segments include Corporate, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Zambia. The Corporate segment includes the Company and Greenstone Management Services Limited (UK) responsible for administrative functions. The Zimbabwe segments include Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The Zambia segments consist of Nama copper project and cobalt project. The South Africa segment comprises a gold mine, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine. The Blanket Mine is located approximately 560 kilometers south of Harare and over 150 kilometers south of Bulawayo. It has exploration title holdings in the Gwanda Greenstone Belt totaling approximately 80 claims, covering a total area of over 2,500 hectares.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC (USA)

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

