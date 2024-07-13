Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/13/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

SEALED AIR CORP (SEE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sealed Air Corporation is a provider of packaging solutions integrating performance materials, automation, equipment and services. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers packaging solutions that preserve food, protect good and automate packaging processes. The Company operates through two segments: Food, and Protective. The portfolio of packaging solutions includes CRYOVAC brand for food packaging, LIQUIBOX for fluids and liquids systems, SEE brand for protective packaging, AUTOBAG brand for automated systems, BUBBLE WRAP brand for packaging. The Company delivers its packaging solutions to an array of end markets including fresh proteins, foods, fluids, medical and healthcare, e-commerce, logistics and omnichannel fulfilment operations, and industrials. Food solutions are sold to food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based protein, fluids and liquids and cheese markets worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SEALED AIR CORP

SEE Guru Analysis

SEE Fundamental Analysis

VISTA ENERGY SAB DE CV - ADR (VIST) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vista Energy SAB de CV, formerly Vista Oil & Gas SA de CV, is a Mexico-based company engaged in the energy sector. The Company focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields in Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of VISTA ENERGY SAB DE CV - ADR

VIST Guru Analysis

VIST Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.