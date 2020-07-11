Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/11/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

WINMARK CORPORATION (WINA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Winmark Corporation is a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise. The Company operates through two business segments: franchising and leasing. The franchising segment franchises value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade and consign merchandise. The leasing segment includes Winmark Capital Corporation, its middle-market equipment leasing business and Wirth Business Credit, Inc., its small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 1,186 franchised stores across the United States and Canada. The Company operates a middle-market equipment leasing business through its subsidiary, Winmark Capital Corporation. Its middle-market leasing business serves large and medium-sized businesses and focuses on technology-based assets. Additionally, the Company operates a small-ticket financing business through its subsidiary, Wirth Business Credit, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC (CIGI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services. The Company offers a range of commercial real estate services in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and several other countries in Asia, Europe and Latin America. Its segments include Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Investment Management. Its services include Colliers Real Estate Services and Investment Management Services. Colliers Real Estate Services include sales and lease brokerage and outsourcing and advisory services. Its transaction brokerage business provides services in sales and leasing for commercial clients. Its outsourcing and advisory services division provides corporate and workplace solutions and project management services and research. The Company's investment management services are primarily conducted through its subsidiary, Harrison Street Real Estate Capital, LLC (Harrison Street) and its affiliates.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

