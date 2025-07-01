Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/1/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION INC (AMNF) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. is engaged in the production and marketing of upscale and food products, including primarily frozen pesto and other sauces, frozen pasta products, cooked and frozen meat and poultry products. The Companys products categories include pestos and sauces and pastas. Its pestos and sauces include Alfredo Sauce, Artichoke Pesto, Bolognese Sauce, Chimichurri Sauce, Creamy Garlic Sauce, Dried Tomato and Garlic Pesto, and Harissa Sauce. Its pastas include Beef Canneloni, Beef Ravioli, Butternut Squash Ravioli, Cheese Manicotti, Cheese Stuffed Shells, Cheese Tortellini, Four Cheese Ravioli, Cheese & Spinach Ravioli, Jumbo Cheese Ravioli, Wild Mushroom Ravioli, Flat Pasta Sheets, Potato Gnocchi, and Tri Color Cheese Tortellini.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION INC

AMNF Guru Analysis

AMNF Fundamental Analysis

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC (BBW) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. is an experiential specialty retailer. It creates its own stuffed animals by participating in the stuffing, dressing, accessorizing, and naming of its own teddy bears and other plush toys based on the Companys own intellectual property and in conjunction with a variety of licenses. Its segments include direct-to-consumer (DTC), commercial, and international franchising. Its DTC segment includes the operating activities of corporately managed stores, other retail-delivered operations and online sales. Its commercial segment includes transactions with other businesses and comprises wholesale sales of merchandise, supplies and fixtures, licensing the Companys intellectual properties for third-party use, and entertainment activities. Its international franchising segment includes the activities of franchisees who operate store locations in certain countries and includes development fees, sales-based royalties, merchandise, supplies and fixture sales.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC

BBW Guru Analysis

BBW Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.