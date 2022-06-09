Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/9/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

JJILL INC (JILL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: J.Jill, Inc. (J.Jill) is an omnichannel retailer of women's apparel. J.Jill is a women's apparel brand focused on customer in the 45 age segment. Its products are marketed under the J.Jill brand name and sold primarily through its Retail and Direct channels. It operates 253 stores nationwide and an e-commerce platform. Its diverse assortment of apparel spans knit and woven tops, bottoms and dresses as well as sweaters and outerwear. It also offers a range of complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry and hosiery. Its products are available across the full range of sizes including Misses, Petites, Women's and Tall, and reflect a modern balance of style, quality, comfort and ease at accessible price points. It offers two sub-brands as extensions of its brand aesthetic: Pure Jill and Wearever. Pure Jill sub-brand reflects the art of understated ease. Wearever sub-brand consists of its refined rayon jersey knit collection that is designed for work, travel and home.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

