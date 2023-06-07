Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/7/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ATLAS ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC (AESI) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The Dune Express is its overland conveyor infrastructure solution, which, coupled with its fleet of fit-for-purpose trucks and trailers. The Dune Express is a long-haul overland conveyor system to deliver proppant. The Dune Express is a 42-mile long, fully electric conveyor system. The Dune Express focuses to eliminate millions of truck miles driven across the Permian resulting in avoided traffic, accidents, injuries, and fatalities within the communities where the Company work. It has designed its trucking operations and delivery processes to expand the daily payload capacity per truck compared to traditional assets. It offers dedicated last mile 24/7 field support and provides live reporting for full operational visibility. The Company also controls the position of frac sand in the Permian Basin.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ATLAS ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC

AESI Guru Analysis

AESI Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.