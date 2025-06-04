Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/4/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

KUMBA IRON ORE LTD - ADR (KIROY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kumba Iron Ore Limited is a supplier of iron ore to the global steel industry. The Company is engaged in exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale and shipping of iron ore. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The Company's segments include Sishen mine, Kolomela mine, Logistics and Shipping operations and Others. It operates primarily in South Africa, with mining operations in the Northern Cape Province and a port operation in Saldanha Bay, Western Cape. It has an approximately 75.37% interest in Sishen Iron Ore Company Proprietary Limited (SIOC). Its Sishen mine is near the town of Kathu in the Northern Cape Province. Its Kolomela mine is near Postmasburg in the Northern Cape Province. Its logistics processes and infrastructure serve as the link between its operations and its clients. Its Northern Cape operations are serviced by a dedicated iron ore rail link. Its product range includes hematite (Fe2O3) and magnetite (Fe3O4).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

