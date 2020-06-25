Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/25/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ONEWATER MARINE INC (ONEW) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OneWater Marine Inc. is a recreational boat retailer. The Company operates through approximately 63 stores comprising 21 dealer groups in 11 states. Its dealer groups are located across the Southeast, Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including Texas, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Ohio and New York. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats, yachts and related marine products, including parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services, arranges boat financing and boat insurance and offers other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, marina services, and rentals of boats and personal watercraft. It offers products of various brands, such as Everglades, Pursuit, Scout, SeaFox, Bennington, Barletta, Harris, Cobalt, Regal, Chris-Craft, Axis and Malibu.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP (SIX) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Six Flags) is a regional theme park operator. The Company operates in the theme parks segment. The Company operates approximately 19 regional theme and water parks. Its parks occupy approximately 4,500 acres of land. Its parks are located in geographically diverse markets across North America. Its parks offer a selection of thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. Its parks offer approximately 830 rides, including over 135 roller coasters. The Company's parks include Six Flags America, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Six Flags Great Adventure & Safari/ Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Six Flags Great America, Six Flags St. Louis, Six Flags Magic Mountain/ Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Six Flags Mexico and Six Flags New England.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

