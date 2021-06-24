Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/24/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC (IPG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is a global advertising and marketing services company. The Company specialize in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, specialized communications disciplines and data management. It operates through two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG). Within IAN, its agencies provide a range of global communications and marketing services. Its digital specialist agencies, including R/GA and Huge, provide digital capabilities and serve as digital partners. CMG, which includes Weber Shandwick, DeVries, Golin, FutureBrand, Jack Morton and Octagon Worldwide, provides clients with diversified services, including public relations, meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity and strategic marketing consulting.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC. (WGO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of a portfolio of recreation vehicles (RV) and marine products used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company produces its motorhome units in manufacturing facilities in Iowa and Oregon; its towable units in Indiana; and its marine units in Florida. Its segments include Motorhome, Towable and Corporate / All Other. Its Motorhome segment is comprised of products that include a motorized chassis, as well as other related manufactured products and services. Its Towable segment is comprised of products which are not motorized and are generally towed by another vehicle, as well as other related manufactured products and services. The Corporate / All Other category includes the Winnebago specialty vehicles and Chris-Craft marine operating segments as well as expenses related to certain corporate administration expenses for the oversight of the enterprise.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

