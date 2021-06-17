Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/17/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

MASTECH DIGITAL INC (MHH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mastech Digital, Inc., formerly Mastech Holdings, Inc., is an information technology (IT) staffing and digital transformation services company. The Company offers Social, Mobility, Analytics and Cloud (SMAC), Automation and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. It is engaged in providing IT associates in digital and mainstream technologies, digital transformation services around Salesforce.com and SAP HANA, as well as digital learning services. SAP HANA is an in-memory platform both for Systems, Applications and Products (SAP) and non-SAP customers. Its stack of digital transformation services focuses on providing customer relationship management (CRM) on the cloud through Salesforce, driving IT efficiencies through SAP HANA and using digital methods. Its digital learning services puts together a custom training program for various organizational needs. The Company serves a range of industries, including insurance, banking, healthcare, aviation, manufacturing and telecommunication.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MASTECH DIGITAL INC

THRYV HOLDINGS INC (THRY) is a small-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) with print and digital marketing solutions and software as a service end-to-end customer experience tools. The Company's solutions enable its SMB clients to generate new business leads, manage their customer relationships and operate their day-to-day operations. Its platform provides various functions, including building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, managing ratings and reviews and processing payments. It supports SMBs with Hub by Thryv, a software console that enables businesses with multiple locations, such as franchises, to manage their operations using the Thryv software. It also provides consumer services through its search, display and social media management products, its print directories featuring The Real Yellow Pages tagline and its local search portals, which operates under DexKnows.com, Superpages.com and Yellowpages.com.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of THRYV HOLDINGS INC

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

