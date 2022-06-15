Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/15/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

LABORATORY CORP. OF AMERICA HOLDINGS (LH) is a large-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a global life sciences company. The Company provides information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make decisions. Its segments include Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). The Dx segment is an independent clinical laboratory business. It offers a menu of frequently requested and specialty diagnostic tests through an integrated network of primary and specialty laboratories across the United States. In addition to diagnostic testing along with occupational and wellness testing for employers and forensic DNA analysis, Dx segment also offers a range of other testing services. The DD segment is a contract research organizations (CRO) business that provides end-to-end drug development services. The DD segment provides these services predominantly to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies across the world. It serves clients in more than 100 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

VONTIER CORP (VNT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vontier Corporation is a global industrial technology company. The Company focuses on critical technical equipment, components, software and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry around the world. The Company operates through two segments: mobility technologies, which provides solutions and services focused on fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, environmental compliance, telematics and smart city solutions, and diagnostics and repair technologies, which manufactures and distributes vehicle repair tools, toolboxes and automotive diagnostic equipment and software and a full line of wheel-service equipment. It markets its products and services to retail and commercial fueling operators, convenience store and in-bay car wash operators, tunnel car wash businesses, commercial vehicle repair businesses, municipal governments and public safety entities and fleet owners/operators on a global basis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

