Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/14/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

RIMINI STREET INC (RMNI) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rimini Street, Inc. is a global provider of enterprise software support products and services. The Company's subscription-based software support products and services offer enterprise software licensees a choice of solutions that replace or supplement the support products offered by enterprise software vendors. Its products and services seek to enable its clients to keep their systems operating and to remain in tax, legal and regulatory compliance; improve productivity; and allocate limited budgets, labor and other resources to investments. Its software support products and service offerings cover a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines. Its supported vendor or product category includes SAP Applications, SAP Databases, Oracle Applications, Oracle Technology, Oracle Databases, Microsoft Databases, IBM Databases, Open Source Databases, Salesforce and Other Software. It also offers a special support service, Rimini Street Extra Secure Support.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of RIMINI STREET INC

Full Guru Analysis for RMNI

Full Factor Report for RMNI

INMODE LTD (INMD) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Inmode Ltd is an Israel-based company. It designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes energy-based, minimally-invasive surgical aesthetic and medical treatment solutions. The Company's proprietary technologies are used by physicians to remodel subdermal adipose, or fatty, tissue in a variety of procedures including fat reduction with simultaneous skin tightening, face and body contouring and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. Its products target a wide array of procedures including simultaneous fat killing and skin tightening, permanent hair reduction, skin appearance and texture, among others. The Company's products may be used on a variety of body parts, including the face, neck, abdomen, upper arms, thighs and intimate feminine regions. It owns six product platforms: BodyTite, Optimas, Votiva, Contoura, Triton and EmbraceRF. All are market and sell traditionally to plastic and facial surgeons, aesthetic surgeons and dermatologists, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of INMODE LTD

Full Guru Analysis for INMD

Full Factor Report for INMD

SIGNET JEWELERS LTD. (SIG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Signet Jewelers Limited is a Bermuda-based retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company operates approximately 2,800 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples Jewellers, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, JamesAllen.com, Diamonds Direct and Rocksbox. It offer clients an unmatched range of products in rounds, pears, marquise, princess, emerald, cushion and heart shaped diamonds.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SIGNET JEWELERS LTD.

Full Guru Analysis for SIG

Full Factor Report for SIG

DENBURY INC (DEN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Denbury Inc. is an energy company. The Company is focused on developing its properties through a combination of exploration, exploitation, drilling and practices, with emphasis relating to carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery (CO2 EOR) operations. The Company's operations are focused in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. The Company's properties with proved and producing reserves in the Gulf Coast region are situated in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, and in the Rocky Mountain region are situated in Montana, Wyoming and North Dakota. It owns and operates over 1,300 miles of CO2 transportation pipelines. The CO2 pipeline infrastructure in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions delivers CO2 from its natural and industrial CO2 sources for use in its CO2 EOR fields, as well as to deliver CO2 to its customers who are industrial end-users of CO2 or EOR customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DENBURY INC

Full Guru Analysis for DEN

Full Factor Report for DEN

NETFLIX INC (NFLX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Netflix, Inc. is an entertainment services company. The Company has paid streaming memberships in over 190 countries, and it allows members to watch a variety of television (TV) series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a variety of genres and languages. Its members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, without commercials. Additionally, the Company offers its digital versatile disk (DVD) -by-mail service in the United States. It offers a variety of streaming membership plans, the price of which varies by country and the features of the plan. The pricing of its plans ranges from U.S. dollar equivalent of approximately $2 to $27 per month. It members can watch streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes and mobile devices. It acquires, licenses and produces content, including original programming.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NETFLIX INC

Full Guru Analysis for NFLX

Full Factor Report for NFLX

More details on Validea's Joel Greenblatt strategy

Joel Greenblatt Stock Ideas

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.