Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/13/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

CUREVAC BV (CVAC) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CureVac NV, formerly CureVac AG, is a Germany-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid, or mRNA. The Company's mRNAs are designed to prevent infections and to treat diseases by mimicking human biology to synthesize the desired proteins. Its technology platform optimizes mRNA constructs that encode functional proteins which either induce a desired immune response or replace defective or missing proteins using the cellGs intrinsic translation machinery. The Company's product portfolio includes clinical and preclinical candidates across multiple disease indications in prophylactic vaccines, oncology, and molecular therapy. In prophylactic vaccines, the Company is advancing its second-generation mRNA backbone against Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and a range of infectious diseases, including seasonal influenza, in collaboration with GSK(Glaxo Smith Kline).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

HARMONY BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS INC (HRMY) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological diseases as well as patients living with other neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. Its product, WAKIX (pitolisant), is a first-in-class molecule with a novel mechanism of action designed to enhance histamine signaling in the brain by binding to H3 receptors. WAKIX was developed for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in pediatric patients, six years and older, with narcolepsy. HBS-102, an investigational compound, which is a melanin-concentrating hormone receptor 1 (MCHR1) antagonist. ZYN002 is an investigational drug product in development for the potential treatment of behavioral symptoms associated with Fragile X syndrome (FXS) and 22q11.2 deletion syndrome (22q). It also focused on the rare epilepsy franchise in its expanding late-stage pipeline of CNS assets: EPX-100 and EPX-200.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

