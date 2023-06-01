Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/1/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

CH ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC (CHRW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is a global logistics company. The Company operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation (NAST) and Global Forwarding. NAST provides transportation and logistics services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The primary services provided by NAST include truckload and less than truckload (LTL) transportation brokerage services. Its Global Forwarding segment provides transportation and logistics services through an international network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and South America and also contracts with independent agents worldwide. The primary services provided by Global Forwarding include ocean freight services, air freight services, and customs brokerage. The Company through, Robinson Fresh, provides sourcing services that primarily include the buying, selling, and/or marketing of fresh fruits, vegetables, and other value-added perishable items.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC. (PATK) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Patrick Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of component products and materials serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the recreational vehicle (RV), marine, manufactured housing (MH) and industrial markets. The Company's segments include Manufacturing, which offers laminated products for furniture, shelving, walls and countertops; decorative vinyl, wrapped vinyl, paper laminated panels and vinyl printing; solid surface, granite and quartz countertops; fabricated aluminum products; and other products, and Distribution segment, which provides pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, interior and exterior lighting products, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, transportation and logistics services and other products. It operates through a network that includes approximately 185 manufacturing plants and 67 warehouse and distribution facilities located in 23 states with presence in Mexico, China and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

