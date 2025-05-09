Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/9/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

POWELL INDUSTRIES INC (POWL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 60% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Powell Industries, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems that distributes, controls and monitors the flow of electrical energy and provides protection to motors, transformers and other electrically powered equipment. The CompanyGs principal products include integrated power control room substations (PCRs), custom-engineered modules, electrical houses (E-Houses), traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches and bus duct systems. Its products are designed for application in voltages ranging from approximately 480 volts to 38,000 volts. It serves the oil and gas and petrochemical markets, electric utility market, commercial and other industrial markets. It also provides products and services to the light rail traction power market and other markets that include universities and government entities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC (CPRX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing medicines for patients living with rare and difficult-to-treat diseases. The Company markets three drug products: FIRDAPSE (amifampridine), FYCOMPA (perampanel), and AGAMREE (vamorolone). FIRDAPSE is a treatment for people six years of age or older living with Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS). The Company, through its sub-licensee, also offers FIRDAPSE in Canada and Japan. FYCOMPA is a prescription medicine used alone or with other medicines to treat partial-onset seizures with or without secondarily generalized seizures in people with epilepsy aged four and older and with other medicines to treat primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in people with epilepsy aged 12 and older. AGAMREE is a corticosteroid with a structure that retains the potent anti-inflammatory effects of traditional corticosteroids used in Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC (DIN) is a small-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises the ApplebeeGs Neighborhood Grill + Bar (ApplebeeGs) concept in the American full-serve restaurant segment within the casual dining category of the restaurant industry. The Company also owns and franchises the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) concept in the midscale full-service restaurant segment within the family dining category of the restaurant industry and FuzzyGs Taco Shop (FuzzyGs) concept in the Mexican limited-service restaurant segment. Its segments include franchise operations, Rental operations, Financing operations and Company restaurant operations. The franchise operations segment consists of approximately 1,567 ApplebeeGs franchised restaurants; 1,824 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants, and 116 Fuzzy's franchised restaurants. The Rental operations segment consists of lease or sublease agreements covering 554 IHOP franchised restaurants and two ApplebeeGs franchised restaurants.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

