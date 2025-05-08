Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/8/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC. (PTCT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to children and adults living with rare disorders. Its diversified therapeutic portfolio includes several commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including discovery, research and clinical stages, focused on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas for rare diseases relating to neurology and metabolism. It has two products, Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort), for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) a rare, life-threatening disorder. Its Upstaza, a gene therapy for the treatment of Aromatic L-Amino Decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, a rare central nervous system (CNS) disorder. Its Tegsedi and Waylivra are for the treatment of rare diseases. Its Evrysdi, a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC.

RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC (RIGL) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 20% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. It is focused on products that address signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. Its first product is TAVALISSE (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets, the approved oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. Its second product is REZLIDHIA (olutasidenib) capsules for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test. Its GAVRETO (pralsetinib) product is a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor of wild type rearranged during transfection (RET) and oncogenic RET fusions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC

JOHN WILEY & SONS INC (WLY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Printing & Publishing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: John Wiley & Sons, Inc. is a publisher. The Company's content, services, platforms, and knowledge networks are tailored to meet the needs of its customers and partners, including researchers, students, instructors, professionals, institutions, and corporations. Its segments include Research, Learning and Held for Sale or Sold. Research segment provides peer-reviewed scientific, technical, and medical (STM) publishing, content platforms, and related services to academic, corporate, and government customers, academic societies, and individual researchers. Its journal publishing categories include the social sciences and humanities, and life sciences. Learning segment provides scientific, professional, and education print and digital books, digital courseware to libraries, corporations, students, professionals, and researchers, as well as assessment services to businesses and professionals. Its operations are located in the United States, United Kingdom, India, Sri Lanka, and Germany.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of JOHN WILEY & SONS INC

MASCO CORP (MAS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Masco Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing and distributing branded home improvement and building products. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Behr paint; Delta and hansgrohe faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Liberty branded decorative and functional hardware, and HotSpring spas. Its segments include Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment principally includes faucets, plumbing system components and valves, showerheads and handheld showers, bath hardware and accessories, water filtration systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, spas, exercise pools, aquatic fitness systems, and saunas. The Decorative Architectural Products segment primarily includes architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty coatings, stains and waterproofing products, as well as paint applicators and accessories. Its products are sold primarily for repair and remodeling activity and, to a lesser extent, new home construction.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MASCO CORP

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

