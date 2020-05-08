Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/8/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP. (CW) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment's products include electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters, electro-mechanical actuation control components, valves, and surface technology services. The Defense segment's products include commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) embedded computing board level modules, turret aiming and stabilization products, weapons handling systems, avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions. The Power segment's products include a range of hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches and spent fuel management products.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. (CSCO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cisco Systems, Inc., is engaged in designing and selling a range of technologies across networking, security, collaboration, applications and the cloud. It operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. Its product and technologies includes infrastructure platforms; applications; security and other products. It also offers technical support services and advanced services. Infrastructure Platforms consists of its core networking technologies of switching, routing, data center products and wireless that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities and transport and store data. Application product category consists primarily of software-related offerings that utilize the core networking and data center platforms to provide their functions. Security product category primarily includes Company's unified threat management products, advanced threat security products, and web security products.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (ALXN) is a large-cap value stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company's products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa). The Company's clinical development programs include Soliris (eculizumab), cPMP (ALXN1101), SBC-103, ALXN1210 (IV) and ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous). Its Soliris is the therapeutic approved for patients with either paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) or hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS). PNH and aHUS result from chronic uncontrolled activation of the complement component of the immune system. Its Strensiq is for the treatment of patients with Hypophosphatasia (HPP). Its product, Kanuma is for the treatment of patients with Lysosomal Acid Lipase Deficiency (LAL-D). It is a recombinant form of the human LAL enzyme, which is a replacement therapy that is approved for the treatment for patients with LAL-D.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. (MYE) is a small-cap value stock in the Fabricated Plastic & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 20% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturing and distribution company. The Company operates through two segments: Material Handling and Distribution. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 15 manufacturing facilities, 20 sales offices, four distribution centers and three distribution branches located throughout North, Central and South America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had approximately 15,000 manufactured products and over 13,500 distributed products. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures and markets a range of plastic and metal products. The Distribution Segment is engaged in the distribution of tools, equipment and supplies used for tire, wheel and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck and off-road vehicles, and the manufacturing of tire repair materials and custom rubber products. The product line includes categories, such as tire valves and accessories, and lifts and alignment equipment.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED (CORT) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, psychiatric and oncologic disorders. The Company is developing mifepristone, a compound that modulates the effects of cortisol by acting as a competitive antagonist at the glucocorticoid receptor (GR). As of December 31, 2016, it had discovered three structurally distinct series of selective cortisol modulators, all of which share mifepristone's affinity for GR but, unlike mifepristone, do not bind to the progesterone receptor. It is conducting two clinical trials of its selective cortisol modulator, CORT125134. One trial is investigating CORT125134 as a treatment for patients with Cushing syndrome. The second trial is investigating the combination of CORT125134 and nab-paclitaxel (Celgene Corporation's Abraxane) to treat patients with solid-tumor cancers.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

