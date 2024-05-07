Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/7/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

HALEON PLC - ADR (HLN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Haleon plc is a consumer healthcare company. The Company's product portfolio includes five categories, including oral health, vitamins, minerals, and supplements (VMS), pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health and others. The Company's geographical segments include North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEA and LatAm, and Asia Pacific (APAC). Its respiratory health brands offer product solutions for a range of respiratory issues, including cold and flu, nasal congestion, coughs, and allergies. The Company's digestive health and other product offerings also include skin health and smoker's health. Its oral health brands include Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, and Biotene. Its VMS brands include Centrum, Emergen-C, and Caltrate. Its respiratory brands include Otrivin, Theraflu, and Flonase. Its pain relief brands include Voltaren, Panadol, and Advil. Its digestive health brands include TUMS, ENO, and Fenistil.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO SAB DE CV - ADR (KCDMY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company is engaged in the manufacture of personal care products. Its activities are divided into three segments: Consumer products, Professional and healthcare, as well as Export. The Consumer products division focuses on the manufacture and distribution of disposable products for daily use, such as diapers, feminine pads, incontinence care products, kitchen towels, napkins and wet wipes; baby and child care products, such as baby wipes, shampoos, lotions and feeding products, and home products, such as antibacterial gels, food wraps and bar soaps. Its brand names portfolio includes Huggies, KleenBebe, Kleenex, Kimlark, Petalo, Cottonelle, Depend, Kotex and Evenflo, among others. The Professional and healthcare division offers personal care products to commercial customers, including managers of hotels, restaurants, offices and hospitals. The Export division is responsible for the international trade, mainly in the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

