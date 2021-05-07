Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/7/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

NOMAD FOODS LTD (NOMD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nomad Foods Limited is a frozen foods company. The Company is engaged in building a global portfolio of food companies and brands within the frozen category and across the food sector. The Company's portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Its other brands include la Cocinera, Lutosa and Aunt Bessie's. The Company, under Iglo brand, offers fish, spinach and vegetables, poultry and meat, vegan and others. The Company, under Findus brand, breakfast, first dishes, dishes seconds, side dishes, and Whims, pizza and others. Its la Cocinera brand offerings include main dish, snacks, desserts, and puff pastry and pizza base. Its Birds Eye brand offerings include fish, vegetables, chicken, breakfast, potatoes, ready meals, burgers, pastries and pies, wholegrain fish and chicken, and desserts. As of November 29, 2016, the Company produced, marketed and distributed brands in 17 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

HILLENBRAND, INC. (HI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 60% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hillenbrand, Inc. is a diversified industrial company with multiple brands that serve a range of industries across the globe. The Company operates in two segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service engineered industrial equipment throughout the world. The Process Equipment Group segment is a provider of compounding, extrusion and material handling; size reduction; screening and separating, and flow control products and services for a range of manufacturing and other industrial processes. It offers equipment for industries, including plastics, chemicals, fertilizers and mining. Its Batesville segment operates in the North American death care industry, and manufactures and sells funeral service products, including burial caskets, cremation caskets, containers and urns other personalization and memorialization products, and Web-based technology applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC (LOPE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 60% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is engaged in the provision of postsecondary education. The Company is a regionally accredited university. The Company offers the degrees, including Doctor of Education, Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Doctor of Philosophy, Education Specialist, Master of Divinity, Master of Arts, Master of Education, Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Administration, Master of Public Health, Master of Science, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and a range of programs for its degrees. It also offers certificate programs, which consist of a series of courses focused on a particular area of study for both the post-baccalaureate and post-graduate students. The Company offers its ground-based programs to students through three 15-week semesters in a calendar year and to online students in courses that generally range from 5 to 16 weeks throughout the calendar year.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC. (BECN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc is engaged in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. The Company also distributes complementary building products for residential and non-residential building exteriors. The Company purchases products from manufacturers and then distributes these goods to a customer base consisting of contractors, home builders, retailers and building materials suppliers. The residential roofing products include asphalt shingles; synthetic slate and tile; clay tile; felts; synthetic underlayment and soffit vents. The non-residential roofing products include single-ply roofing, asphalt, metal, modified bitumen, build-up roofing, cements and coatings, tapered, commercial fasteners, roofing tools and sheet metal (copper/aluminum/steel), among others. The complementary building products include vinyl siding, fiber cement siding, stone veneer, , water proofing, gutters and downspouts, and decking and railing

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

EBIX INC (EBIX) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ebix, Inc. (Ebix) is a supplier of software and e-commerce solutions to the insurance industry. Ebix provides application software products for the insurance industry, including carrier systems, agency systems and exchanges, as well as custom software development. Ebix conducts its operations through four channels, which include Exchanges, Carrier Systems, Broker Systems and Risk Compliance Solutions (RCS). Ebix operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance. Ebix designs and deploys back-end systems for P&C insurance brokers across the world. Ebix also designs and deploys on-demand and back-end systems for P&C insurance companies. Ebix focus in RCS channel pertains to business process outsourcing services that include providing project management, time and material consulting to clients across the world, and claims adjudication/settlement services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

