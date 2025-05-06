Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/6/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

H & R BLOCK INC (HRB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: H&R Block, Inc. is engaged in providing tax preparation services, financial products, and small business solutions. The Company provides assisted and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax preparation solutions through multiple channels (including in-person, online and mobile applications, virtual, and desktop software) and distributes H&R Block-branded services and products. It also offers small business solutions through its Company-owned and franchise offices (including in-person, online and virtual) and online through Wave. The Company provides additional services, including Refund Transfers (RT), Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan (POM), H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard (Emerald Card), Spruce, H&R Block Emerald Advance (EA) term loans, Tax Identity Shield (TIS), Refund Advances (RA), and small business financial solutions. For its Canadian clients, the Company also offers POM, H&R Block's Instant Refund, H&R Block Pay With Refund, and small business financial solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

