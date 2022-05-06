Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/6/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

UFP INDUSTRIES INC (UFPI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, which supply products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials. The Company has three segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. Retail segment offers a portfolio of outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn and garden products, and craft and hobby products. Industrial segment manufacturers and agricultural customers who use pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes, as well as various other products, including protective packaging, used in a variety of different applications. Construction segment is made up of customers in four primary markets, factory-built housing, site-built residential construction, commercial construction and concrete forming.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC (LOPE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 60% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is an education services company that is primarily serving colleges and universities. The Company has developed technological solutions, infrastructure and operational processes to provide services to its institutions on a large scale. It provides technology and academic services, which include a learning management system (LMS), internal administration, infrastructure, support, program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling and skills and simulation lab sites. The Company provides counseling services and support, including admissions services, financial aid, counseling services and field experience counseling. Its marketing and communication services include lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, media planning and strategy, video, business intelligence and data science, and market research. Its back-office services include finance and accounting, human resource, audit and procurement.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES INC (REZI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Resideo Technologies, Inc. is a provider of security solutions primarily in residential environments. The Company operates through two segments: Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions segment consists of comfort, security, residential thermal (RTS) products and solutions. Its offerings include temperature and humidity control, thermal water and air solutions, as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software. ADI Global Distribution segment is the wholesale distributor of low-voltage security products including intrusion, telecom, network and audio-video (AV), access control and video products and participates in the broader related markets of smart home, fire, access control, power, audio, ProAV, networking, communications, wire and cable, enterprise connectivity, and structured wiring products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

