Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/3/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

MARINE PRODUCTS CORP (MPX) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marine Products Corporation is a manufacturer of recreational fiberglass powerboats. The Company designs, manufactures, and distributes branded Chaparral luxury sterndrive and outboard pleasure boats, outboard sport deck boats, and Robalo outboard sportfishing boats. Its products include Chaparral sterndrive, outboard, and jet pleasure boats. The Company's product line includes Chaparral - SSi Sport boat, SSi outboard sport boats, SSX luxury sport boats, SURF Series wake surf Boats, OSX Outboard luxury boats, Chaparral - SSX Sport Boat, Chaparral - Surf Series, Chaparral - SunCoast Bowriders, Chaparral - Vortex Jet Boats, Robalo - Center Consoles, Robalo - Cayman Bay Boats and Robalo - Dual Consoles. The Company distributes and markets through its independent dealer network. The Robalo product line includes Center Consoles, Explorer Center Consoles, Cayman Series Bay Boats, and Dual Console.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MARINE PRODUCTS CORP

VITRU LTD (VTRU) is a small-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vitru Ltd is a Brazil-based company that operates in the Higher Education segment by offering digital education undergraduate programs as well as on-campus undergraduate programs, graduate courses, technical and professional qualification courses. The Company's mission is to democratize access to education in Brazil through a digital ecosystem. Vitru Ltd offers more than 330 courses through the Virtual Learning Environment (VLE), which is delivered in multiple formats (videos, eBooks, podcasts, and html texts, among others), offering accessible digital contents to different learning styles. The Company's portfolio comprises Technical Courses, Professional Qualification Courses, Digital Education Undergraduate Courses (Bachelor's, Licentiate's, and Vocational degrees), OnCampus Undergraduate Courses (Bachelor's, Licentiate's, and Vocational degrees) as well as DE Graduate programs. Vitru Ltd has several subsidiaries such as FAC Educacional Ltda and FAIR Educacional Ltda.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VITRU LTD

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

