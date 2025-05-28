Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/28/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS INC (CCSI) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. is a digital fax provider. The Company provides secure information delivery services with a scalable software-as-a-service platform. It provides data transformation solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance, real estate and manufacturing, as well as technology for state and the federal government. Its solutions consist of cloud faxing; digital signature; intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence; robotic process automation; interoperability; workflow enhancement, and a connectivity and integration engine for healthcare providers. The Company's solutions can be combined with managed services for optimal outcomes. Its small office/home office (SoHo) brands include eFax, jSign, MyFax, Sfax, Metrofax, and SRfax. Its solutions include eFax Corporate, ECFax, Unite, jSign, Conductor, Clarity and eFax. Conductor is a robust interface engine and complete interoperability platform.

JOHN WILEY & SONS INC (WLY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Printing & Publishing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: John Wiley & Sons, Inc. is a publisher. The Company's content, services, platforms, and knowledge networks are tailored to meet the needs of its customers and partners, including researchers, students, instructors, professionals, institutions, and corporations. Its segments include Research, Learning and Held for Sale or Sold. Research segment provides peer-reviewed scientific, technical, and medical (STM) publishing, content platforms, and related services to academic, corporate, and government customers, academic societies, and individual researchers. Its journal publishing categories include the social sciences and humanities, and life sciences. Learning segment provides scientific, professional, and education print and digital books, digital courseware to libraries, corporations, students, professionals, and researchers, as well as assessment services to businesses and professionals. Its operations are located in the United States, United Kingdom, India, Sri Lanka, and Germany.

PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL INC (PZZA) is a small-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Papa JohnGs International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants and, in certain international markets, dine-in and delivery restaurants under the trademark Papa Johns. The Company operates through four segments. Its Domestic Company-owned restaurant segment consists of the operations of all domestic Company-owned restaurants; the North America commissaries segment comprises approximately 11 full-service regional dough production and distribution quality control centers in the United States; the North America franchising segment consists of franchise sales and support activities, and International operations segment principally consists of distribution sales to franchised Papa JohnGs restaurants located in the United Kingdom and its franchise sales and support activities. The Company operates approximately 6,030 Papa JohnGs restaurants in operation, consisting of 552 Company-owned and 5,478 franchised restaurants operating in 51 countries and territories.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

