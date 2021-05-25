Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/25/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

BUCKLE INC (BKE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Buckle, Inc. is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The Company operates approximately 446 retail stores in 42 states throughout the United States under the names Buckle and The Buckle. The Company markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company provides customer services, such as free hemming, free gift-wrapping, easy layaways, the Buckle private label credit card, and a guest loyalty program. Its offers denims from brands, such as Miss Me, Rock Revival, KanCan, Bridge by GLY, Flying Monkey, Levi's, and Wrangler. Other brands include Hurley, Billabong, Affliction, American Fighter, Howitzer, Oakley, Fox, Obey, RVCA, Salvage, 7 Diamonds, Nixon, Free People, White Crow, Salt Life, Corral, Reef, Kustom, Timberland, SOREL, Hey Dude, Steve Madden, SAXX, Stance, Ray-Ban, Wanakome, Champion, Fossil, and G-Shock.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BUCKLE INC

Full Guru Analysis for BKE

Full Factor Report for BKE

More details on Validea's Joel Greenblatt strategy

Joel Greenblatt Stock Ideas

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.