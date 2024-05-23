Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/23/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

AMC NETWORKS INC (AMCX) is a small-cap value stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AMC Networks Inc. is a global entertainment company. The Company distributes its content to audiences globally on an array of distribution platforms, including linear networks, subscription streaming services and other ad-supported streaming platforms, as well as through licensing arrangements. Its segments are Domestic Operations and International and Other. Its Domestic Operations include programming services and AMC Broadcasting & Technology. Its programming services consist of its five national programming networks, global streaming services, AMC Studios operation and film distribution business. Its programming networks are AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC and SundanceTV. Its global streaming services consist of AMC+ and its targeted subscription streaming services (Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and HIDIVE). International and Other segment includes AMC Networks International (AMCNI), international programming businesses consisting of a portfolio of channels around the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

