Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/2/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ALKERMES PLC (ALKS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 60% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop medicines in the field of neuroscience. The Company has a portfolio of commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders. It focuses on commercial products, such as LYBALVI, ARISTADA/ARISTADA INITIO and VIVITROL, and advancing the development of pipeline programs focused on neurological disorders. LYBALVI is a once-daily, oral atypical antipsychotic drug for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and for the treatment of adults with bipolar I disorder, as a maintenance monotherapy or for the acute treatment of manic or mixed episodes, as monotherapy or an adjunct to lithium or valproate. ARISTADA is an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia. It has a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALKERMES PLC

ALKS Guru Analysis

ALKS Fundamental Analysis

FORRESTER RESEARCH INC (FORR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Forrester Research, Inc. is an independent research and advisory firm. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Consulting and Events. Research segment provides objective, independent and data-driven research insights utilizing both qualitative and quantitative data. Its primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and Sirius Decisions Research. Consulting segment includes consulting projects and advisory services. It delivers focused insights and recommendations to assist clients in developing and executing their technology and business strategies. Events segment hosts multiple events across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its Events focused on business imperatives of significant interest to clients, including business-to-business marketing, sales and product leadership, customer experience, security and risk, new technology and innovation, and data strategies and insights.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FORRESTER RESEARCH INC

FORR Guru Analysis

FORR Fundamental Analysis

FORMFACTOR INC (FORM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FormFactor, Inc. is a provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full semiconductor product lifecycle from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug to qualification and production test. It provides a range of high-performance probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to both semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. Its products provide electrical information from a variety of semiconductor and electro-optical devices and integrated circuits from early research, through development, to high-volume production. It operates in two segments: Probe Cards and the Systems. The Probe Cards segment includes sales of its probe cards and analytical probes. The Systems segment includes sales of its probe stations, thermal systems and cryogenic systems. The Company's customers include companies, universities and institutions that design or make semiconductor and semiconductor related products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FORMFACTOR INC

FORM Guru Analysis

FORM Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.