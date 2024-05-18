Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/18/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

PRESTIGE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE INC (PBH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Drugs) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is consumer healthcare products company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution of over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products to mass merchandisers, drug, food, dollar, convenience, club and e-commerce stores in North America (the United States and Canada) and in Australia and certain other international markets. It operates through two segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. Its diverse portfolio of brands includes Monistat and Summer's Eve women's health products, BC and Goody's pain relievers, Clear Eyes and TheraTears eye care products, DenTek specialty oral care products, Dramamine motion sickness treatments, Fleet enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic and Luden's sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W wart removal products, Boudreaux's Butt Paste diaper rash ointments, Nix lice treatment products, Debrox earwax remover, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES INC (REZI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Resideo Technologies, Inc. is a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and solutions. Its segments include Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products and Solutions segment offers temperature and humidity control, thermal and combustion solutions, water and indoor air quality solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products and fire suppression products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software. The ADI Global Distribution segment is a wholesale distributor of low-voltage security products including security, fire, access control and video products, and participates significantly in the broader related markets of smart home, access control, power, audio, ProAV, networking, communications, wire and cable, enterprise connectivity, and structured wiring products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

