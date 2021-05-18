Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/18/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

URBAN ONE INC (UONEK) is a small-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Urban One, Inc., formerly Radio One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is an urban-oriented, multi-media company. The Company's radio broadcasting franchise business primarily targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through four segments: radio broadcasting; Reach Media, Inc. (Reach Media); Internet, and cable television. The radio broadcasting segment consists of its radio broadcast operations. The Reach Media segment consists of the results of operations for the Tom Joyner Morning Show, and related activities and operations of other syndicated radio shows, including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show and the DL Hughley Show. The Internet segment includes the results of its online business, which includes Websites from all of its business divisions. The cable television segment consists of the operations of TV One, LLC. It owns and/or operates approximately 60 broadcast stations located in over 20 urban markets in the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

