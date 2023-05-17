Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/17/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC (TSQ) is a small-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Townsquare Media, Inc. is a digital media and digital marketing solutions company. The Company's integrated and diversified products and solutions enable local, regional, and national advertisers to target audiences across multiple platforms, including digital, mobile, social, video, streaming, e-commerce, radio and events. Its segments include Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions encompasses Townsquare Interactive, its subscription digital marketing solutions business. Townsquare Interactive offers digital marketing solutions, on a subscription basis, to small and medium-sized businesses. The Digital Advertising includes digital advertising on its owned and operated digital properties and its digital programmatic advertising platform. The Broadcast Advertising includes its local, regional, and national advertising products and solutions delivered via terrestrial radio broadcast.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC

POINT BIOPHARMA GLOBAL INC (PNT) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in building a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. The Company is focused on transforming precision medicine by combining a portfolio of radiopharmaceutical assets, a seasoned management team, a pipeline, in-house manufacturing capabilities, and secured supply for rare medical isotopes like actinium-225 (Ac) and lutetium-177 (Lu). Its pipeline consists of late-stage programs in prostate cancer (PNT2002) and neuroendocrine tumors (PNT2003). Its Lu-PNT2002 is a late-stage prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand therapy. Its Lu-PNT2003 is a late-stage somatostatin-targeted radioligand in development for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Its PNT2004 is a fibroblast activation protein-a (FAP) targeting program being developed for use in multiple tumor types.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of POINT BIOPHARMA GLOBAL INC

ARHAUS INC (ARHS) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arhaus, Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omnichannel retailer of premium home furnishings. The Company through its proprietary model designs and sources products from manufacturers and artisans. It has approximately 82 showroom and design centers locations across the United States. The Company's in-home designers, who work with clients in the showroom and travel to its clients' residences and offer personalized solutions. The Company's online capabilities provide research and discovery and allow clients to begin or complete transactions online. Its online design services professionals and virtual tools complement its e-commerce platform by engaging clients and providing them with expert design advice and capabilities. The Company distributes two large catalogs each year, a January and a September edition, in both an online and physical format. The Company also distributes catalogs for specific categories, such as outdoor furnishings, special collections, and certain holidays.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ARHAUS INC

KFORCE INC. (KFRC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kforce Inc. is a provider of technology and finance and accounting talent solutions to various companies. The Company operates through two segments: Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions by understanding its clients' requirements and matching their requirements in areas including, systems/applications architecture and development (mobility and/or Web), data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security. The Company's FA segment provides talent solutions to its clients in areas, including consultants in traditional finance and accounting roles such as, financial, planning and analysis; business intelligence analysis; accounting; transactional accounting; business and cost analysis, and taxation and treasury. Its FA segment primarily provides services to the financial services, healthcare and manufacturing sectors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of KFORCE INC.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

