Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/16/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

TEEKAY TANKERS LTD (TNK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a provider of marine transportation to global oil industries. The Company is engaged in the business of owning and operating crude oil and product tankers. It provides vessel operation services for various vessels under the contracts with the Australian Government. Under these contracts the Company delivers all constituent support capabilities: vessel operations, engineering support, maintenance support, supply support, crewing and training and provide support services. The Company owns a fleet of approximately 45 double-hull tankers, including 25 Suezmax tankers, 10 Aframax tankers and nine LR2 product tankers. The Company also owns a very large crude carrier (VLCC) through a 50% owned joint venture. Its tanker segment consists of the operation of its tankers, including the operations from those tankers employed on full-service lightering contracts and the United State based ship-to-ship support service operations, including its lightering support services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

NEXTRACKER INC (NXT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nextracker Inc. is a provider of integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects. Its products enable solar panels in utility-scale power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance. It has operations in the United States, Mexico, Spain, India, Australia, the Middle East and Brazil. Its products include NX Horizon, NX Horizon-XTR, NX Gemini, TrueCapture, and NX Navigator. Its solutions include Bifacial PV modules, Large Format Modules, and First Solar Series 6 (FSLR6) Modules. NX Horizon is a one-in-portrait (1P) smart solar tracker system that delivers the lowest levelized cost of energy (LCOE). NX Gemini is its two-in-portrait (2P) format tracker which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam. TrueCapture is its flagship software offering, which is a self-adjusting tracker control system that uses machine learning to enhance solar power plant energy yield.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

