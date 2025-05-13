Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/13/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION INC (AMNF) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. is engaged in the production and marketing of upscale and food products, including primarily frozen pesto and other sauces, frozen pasta products, cooked and frozen meat and poultry products. The CompanyGs products categories include pestos and sauces and pastas. Its pestos and sauces include Alfredo Sauce, Artichoke Pesto, Bolognese Sauce, Chimichurri Sauce, Creamy Garlic Sauce, Dried Tomato and Garlic Pesto, and Harissa Sauce. Its pastas include Beef Canneloni, Beef Ravioli, Butternut Squash Ravioli, Cheese Manicotti, Cheese Stuffed Shells, Cheese Tortellini, Four Cheese Ravioli, Cheese & Spinach Ravioli, Jumbo Cheese Ravioli, Wild Mushroom Ravioli, Flat Pasta Sheets, Potato Gnocchi, and Tri Color Cheese Tortellini.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION INC

CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS INC (CCSI) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. is a digital fax provider. The Company provides secure information delivery services with a scalable software-as-a-service platform. It provides data transformation solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance, real estate and manufacturing, as well as technology for state and the federal government. Its solutions consist of cloud faxing; digital signature; intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence; robotic process automation; interoperability; workflow enhancement, and a connectivity and integration engine for healthcare providers. The Company's solutions can be combined with managed services for optimal outcomes. Its small office/home office (SoHo) brands include eFax, jSign, MyFax, Sfax, Metrofax, and SRfax. Its solutions include eFax Corporate, ECFax, Unite, jSign, Conductor, Clarity and eFax. Conductor is a robust interface engine and complete interoperability platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS INC

SGHC LTD (SGHC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SGHC Limited is a holding company engaged in online sports betting and gaming. The Company operates through two business segments: Betway and Spin. Betway is the premier online sportsbook operating under a single brand, offering sports betting and casino entertainment. Betway has a global footprint, holding licenses throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa, with approximately 60 brand partnerships with teams and leagues worldwide. The Spin is a multi-brand online casino offering, with market leadership in high-growth markets. It has a diverse portfolio of approximately 16 casino brands, which offer a range of casino products. Its subsidiaries include Pindus Holdings Limited, Fengari Holdings Limited, and SG Media Limited.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SGHC LTD

GETTY IMAGES HOLDINGS INC (GETY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. is a global visual content creator and marketplace company. The Company offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and application programming interfaces (APIs), the Company serves customers and discovers, purchases and shares visual content from photographers and videographers. The Company covers approximately 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events, providing depth and breadth of coverage. The Company also maintains photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography. It works with approximately 557,000 contributors and more than 320 content partners to deliver a range of content. Its Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands categorize its content and services into three categories: Creative, Editorial, and Other. Its Gettyimages.com offers premium creative content and editorial coverage.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GETTY IMAGES HOLDINGS INC

CONAGRA BRANDS INC (CAG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Conagra Brands, Inc. is a consumer-packaged goods food company. The CompanyGs segments include Grocery & Snacks that includes branded, shelf-stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States; Refrigerated & Frozen segment includes branded, temperature-controlled food products sold in various retail channels in the United States; International segment principally includes branded food products in various temperature states, sold in various retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States, and Foodservice segment includes branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and a variety of custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments primarily in the United States. Its brands include Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie CallenderGs, Reddi-wip, and BOOMCHICKAPOP. It also offers FATTY Smoked Meat Sticks made with quality pork and beef smoked with hickory wood.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CONAGRA BRANDS INC

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

