Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/12/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC (OXM) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oxford Industries, Inc. is a branded apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets, and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its portfolio of lifestyle brands: Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Johnny Was, Southern Tide, TBBC, and Duck Head. The Company distributes primarily through its direct-to-consumer channels of distribution, which consist of its brand-specific retail stores, e-commerce websites, and outlets, as well as its Tommy Bahama food and beverage operations. Its wholesale operations consist of the distribution of products bearing its lifestyle brands, which complement its direct-to-consumer operations and provide access to a larger group of consumers. The Company is engaged in operating 292 stores, which include 103 Tommy Bahama retail stores, 21 Tommy Bahama retail-food & beverage locations, 33 Tommy Bahama outlets, 59 Lilly Pulitzer retail stores, 65 Johnny Was retail stores, two Johnny Was outlets, six Southern Tide retail stores, and three TBBC stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

