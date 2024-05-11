Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/11/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

BRADY CORP (BRC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products. The Company operates through two segments: Americas & Asia and Europe & Australia. The Company's identification solutions are involved in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of high-performance and innovative identification and healthcare products. Its workplace safety manufactures a range of stock and custom identification products and is a distributor of a wide variety of resale products. Its product identification includes materials, printing systems and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications. Its facility safety and identification and protection include safety signs, floor-marking tape, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedures writing and training.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BRADY CORP

BRC Guru Analysis

BRC Fundamental Analysis

GAMBLING.COM GROUP LTD (GAMB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gambling.com Group Limited is a performance marketing company. The Company is a provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. The Company's principal focus is on iGaming and sports betting. Through its technology platform, it publishes a portfolio of branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, Casinos.com and RotoWire.com, in addition to over 50 local websites. The Company tailors each one of its websites to different user interests and markets within the online gambling industry by producing original content relating to the sector, such as news, odds, statistics, product reviews and product comparisons of locally available online gambling services. It provides business-to-business (B2B), digital marketing services to online gambling operators. It attracts online gamblers through online marketing efforts and refer these online gamblers to companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GAMBLING.COM GROUP LTD

GAMB Guru Analysis

GAMB Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.