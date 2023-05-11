Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/11/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC (CLMB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Climb Global Solutions, Inc. is an information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company. The Company's segments include Distribution and Solutions. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value-added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the name Climb Channel Solutions. The Solutions segment is a cloud solutions provider and value-added reseller of software, hardware and services to customers worldwide under the name Grey Matter. It provides cloud technology solutions through its Climb, Grey Matter and Cloud Know How operating segments. Climb is a specialty technology distributor focused on data center and cloud-based products. Grey Matter is a United Kingdom-based software reseller and cloud service provider. Cloud Know How is a technical services team of cloud adoption and migration specialists, supporting all aspects of cloud adoption from migration to training and enablement services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC

CLMB Guru Analysis

CLMB Fundamental Analysis

TARGET HOSPITALITY CORP (TH) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 60% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Target Hospitality Corp. is a specialty rental and hospitality services company. The Company has relocatable specialty rental accommodation units with 16,830 beds across 27 communities. It operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services- South (HFS-South), Hospitality & Facilities Services-Midwest (HFS-Midwest), Government, and TCPL Keystone. Its HFS-South segment reflects its facilities and operations in the HFS-South region and includes its 14 communities located across Texas and New Mexico. The HFS-Midwest segment reflects its facilities and operations in the HFS-Midwest region and includes its three communities in North Dakota. The Government segment includes the facilities and operations of the family residential center and the related support communities in Dilley, Texas. TCPL Keystone segment operations consist primarily of the construction phase of the contract with TCPL. It also provides customized culinary services and hospitality solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TARGET HOSPITALITY CORP

TH Guru Analysis

TH Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.