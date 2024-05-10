News & Insights

Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/10/2024

May 10, 2024 — 05:40 am EDT

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

RMR GROUP INC (RMR) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The RMR Group Inc. is an alternative asset management company, which is focused on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. The Company is a holding company and operates through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC (RMR LLC). RMR LLC provides management services to four publicly traded equity real estate investment trusts (REITs): Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC), which owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and other healthcare related properties; Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT), which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties; Office Properties Income Trust (OPI), which owns and leases office properties primarily to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics; and Service Properties Trust (SVC), which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. The Company is also engaged in operating a multifamily commercial real estate platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD:NEUTRAL
RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL:NEUTRAL
FINAL RANKING:PASS

Detailed Analysis of RMR GROUP INC

RMR Guru Analysis

RMR Fundamental Analysis

CGI INC (GIB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CGI Inc. is a Canada-based information technology (IT) and business consulting services firm. The Company delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. Its segments include Western and Southern Europe (primarily France, Spain and Portugal); United States (U.S.) Commercial and State Government; Canada; U.S. Federal; Scandinavia and Central Europe (Germany, Sweden and Norway); United Kingdom (U.K.) and Australia; Finland, Poland and Baltics; Northwest and Central-East Europe (primarily Netherlands, Denmark and Czech Republic); and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (mainly India and Philippines) (Asia Pacific). The Company also specializes in digital transformation, data analytics and managed services in Miami. The Company works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD:NEUTRAL
RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL:NEUTRAL
FINAL RANKING:PASS

Detailed Analysis of CGI INC

GIB Guru Analysis

GIB Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

