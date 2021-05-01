Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/1/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP (RLGY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Real Estate Franchise Services (RFG), Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). It is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages in the world through its portfolio of brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. It owns and operates residential real estate brokerage business in the United States under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, Sotheby's International Realty, ZipRealty and Citi Habitats brand names. It is a provider of outsourced employee relocation services. The Company assists with the closing of real estate transactions by providing full-service title and settlement services to customers and real estate companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP

Full Guru Analysis for RLGY

Full Factor Report for RLGY

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC (EBS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is a life sciences company. The Company focuses on protecting and enhancing life by providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally emerging public health threats. It focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures that address public health threats (PHTs). The PHTs operates through two categories: Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear, as well as explosive-related threats and emerging infectious diseases. It operates through four business units: Vaccines and Anti-infectives; Antibody Therapeutics; Devices, and Contract Manufacturing. Vaccines and Anti-infectives business unit consists of BioThrax, which is for the general use prophylaxis and post-exposure prophylaxis of anthrax disease. Devices business unit consists of marketed products, such as Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion Kit (RSDL) and Trobigard (atropine sulfate, obidoxime chloride).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC

Full Guru Analysis for EBS

Full Factor Report for EBS

EBAY INC (EBAY) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: eBay Inc., is a global commerce company. The Company's technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and relevant inventory and enable sellers worldwide to offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere. Its multi-screen approach offers downloadable, applications for iPhone operating system (iOS) and android mobile devices that allow access to some of its websites and vertical shopping experiences. The Company's platforms are accessible through a traditional online experience, mobile devices and its application programming interfaces (APIs). Its segments include Marketplace and Classifieds. Marketplace includes its online marketplace, its localized counterparts, and the eBay suite of mobile application. Classifieds includes a collection of brands such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, and eBay Kleinanzeigen.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EBAY INC

Full Guru Analysis for EBAY

Full Factor Report for EBAY

GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC. (GPI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. is an operator in the automotive retail industry. The Company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts. The Company operates through three segments: the U.S., which includes the activities of its corporate office, the United Kingdom and Brazil. The Company owns and operates approximately 237 franchises, representing 31 brands of automobiles, at 184 dealership locations and 49 collision centers. The Company's operations are primarily located in metropolitan areas, including in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas in the United States, United Kingdom, and in metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul and Santa Catarina in Brazil.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for GPI

Full Factor Report for GPI

More details on Validea's Joel Greenblatt strategy

Joel Greenblatt Stock Ideas

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.