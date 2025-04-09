Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/9/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

GDEV INC (GDEV) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GDEV Inc is a Cyprus-based global digital gaming company. It is a gaming and entertainment powerhouse, focused on growing and enhancing its portfolio of studios. The Company builds mobile, web and social games for millions of players globally, that are free of charge. GDEVGs core product - Hero Wars, offers a suite of games across mobile, social and web-based platforms. The CompanyGs portfolio includes Nexters, that specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and simulators, including Hero Wars Alliance; Cubic Games, specializing in shooters and action games; Royal Ark, specializing in idle and adventure games, such as Idle Zombie Miner: Gold Tycoon; as well as Game Gears, that specializes in developing hybrid casual games and places an emphasis on research and development.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GDEV INC

GDEV Guru Analysis

GDEV Fundamental Analysis

EMERALD HOLDING INC (EEX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Emerald Holding, Inc. is a business-to-business (B2B) event organizer principally in the United States. The Company integrates live events, media content, industry insights, digital tools, data-focused solutions, and e-commerce platforms into three complementary business lines: Connections, Content and Commerce. The Connections division consists of a collection of B2B events spanning trade shows, conferences, B2C showcases and a scaled hosted buyer platform. The Content division consists of B2B print publications and digital media products that complement its existing trade show properties. The Commerce division offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions, serving the needs of manufacturers and retailers through its Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms, which create a digital year-round transactional platform for use by its customers, regardless of location. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, related digital products, and produces publications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EMERALD HOLDING INC

EEX Guru Analysis

EEX Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.