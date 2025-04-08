Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/8/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

NUTEX HEALTH INC (NUTX) is a small-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nutex Health Inc. is a healthcare management and operations company. The Company operates through three segments: The Hospital division, The Population Health Management (PHM) division and The Real Estate division. The Hospital division develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs) providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care. The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks, such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). The Real Estate division owns the land and hospital buildings which are leased to its hospital entities. The Company also provides limited services to one health maintenance organization (HMO) and two other IPAs in Southern and Northern California. The Company's cloud-based technology platform aggregates clinical and claims data across multiple settings, information systems, and sources to create a holistic view of patients and providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NUTEX HEALTH INC

SGHC LTD (SGHC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SGHC Limited is a holding company engaged in online sports betting and gaming. The Company operates through two business segments: Betway and Spin. Betway is the premier online sportsbook operating under a single brand, offering sports betting and casino entertainment. The Betway has a global footprint, holding licenses throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa, with approximately 60 brand partnerships with teams and leagues worldwide. The Spin is a multi-brand online casino offering, with market leadership in high-growth markets. It has a diverse portfolio of approximately 16 casino brands, which offer a range of casino products. Its subsidiaries include Pindus Holdings Limited, Fengari Holdings Limited, and SG Media Limited.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SGHC LTD

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

