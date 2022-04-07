Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/7/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

LAREDO PETROLEUM INC (LPI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (Laredo) is an independent energy company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, and the transportation of oil and natural gas from such properties primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It operates through two segments: Exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties, and Midstream and marketing. The exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties are conducted by it through the exploration and development of its acreage in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin and had total proved reserves, presented on a three-stream basis, of 167,100 thousand of barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE). The Midstream and marketing segment's operations are conducted by its subsidiary, Laredo Midstream Services, LLC, which buys, sells, gathers and transports oil, natural gas and water primarily for the account of Laredo.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORP (SKY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Skyline Champion Corporation is a factory-built housing company. The Company offers manufactured and modular homes, park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, senior and workforce housing sectors. It operates through approximately 38 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada. The Company manufactures homes under various brands, such as Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. The Company also operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, offers a wide selection of manufactured homes, park model homes, modular homes and mobile homes for sale with retail locations in San Antonio, Austin, New Braunfels, Elmendorf, Midland, Willis and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Its Star Fleet Trucking business provides transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

