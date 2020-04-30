Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/30/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP (SIX) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Six Flags) is a regional theme park operator. The Company operates in the theme parks segment. The Company operates approximately 19 regional theme and water parks. Its parks occupy approximately 4,500 acres of land. Its parks are located in geographically diverse markets across North America. Its parks offer a selection of thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. Its parks offer approximately 830 rides, including over 135 roller coasters. The Company's parks include Six Flags America, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Six Flags Great Adventure & Safari/ Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Six Flags Great America, Six Flags St. Louis, Six Flags Magic Mountain/ Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Six Flags Mexico and Six Flags New England.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

TEGNA INC (TGNA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tegna Inc. is a media company. The Company provides stories, investigations and marketing services. It operates 47 television stations in 39 United States markets and owns four network affiliates. It also provides services to advertisers through solutions, including its over the top (OTT) local advertising network, Premion. The Company provides local and national partners custom campaigns through TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS). Its digital marketing services (DMS) business is a one-stop shop for local businesses to connect with consumers through digital marketing. Premion is an advertising platform that places advertisements alongside premium long-form (full-episode) and live streaming content across networks.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

KRAFT HEINZ CO (KHC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company's segments include the United States, Canada and Europe. The Company's remaining businesses are combined as Rest of World. The Rest of World consists of Latin America and Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA). The Company provides products for various occasions whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. The Company's brands include Heinz, Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia, Planters, Velveeta, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, and Ore-Ida. The Company's products are sold through its own sales organizations and through independent brokers, agents and distributors to chain, wholesale, cooperative and independent grocery accounts, convenience stores, drug stores, value stores, bakeries and pharmacies.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC (MSM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is a North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company's range of MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies. The Company serves a range of customers throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, from individual machine shops, to manufacturing companies, to government agencies, such as the General Services Administration and the Department of Defense. The Company also serves durable and non-durable goods manufacturing, education and healthcare markets, among others. As of September 3, 2016, the Company had operated a network of 12 customer fulfillment centers.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION (WNC) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wabash National Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer and producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems. The Company's segments include Commercial Trailer Products; Diversified Products, and Corporate and Eliminations segment. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products, including dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, truck-mounted tanks, intermodal equipment, aircraft refueling equipment, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. The Company's Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures standard and customized van and platform trailers, truck bodies and other transportation related equipment. The Company's Diversified Products segment consists of business units, including Tank Trailer; Aviation & Truck Equipment; Process Systems, and Composites.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

