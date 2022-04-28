Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/28/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. (SHOO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steven Madden, Ltd. and its subsidiaries design, source, market and sell fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men and children. The Company's segments include Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Retail, First Cost and Licensing. Wholesale Footwear segment comprises brands, including Steve Madden, DV Dolce Vita, Blondo, Madden Girl, Mad Love, Anne Klein, Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, GREATS and Betsey Johnson. Wholesale Accessories/Apparel segment comprises brands, including Steve Madden, BB Dakota, Madden Girl, Anne Klein, Luv Betsey, Big Buddha and Cupcakes & Cashmere. First Cost segment is serving as a buying agent for footwear products under private labels. Licensing segment is engaged in the licensing of the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden and Madden Girl trademarks for use in connection with the manufacture, marketing and sale of apparel, hair accessories, umbrellas, bedding and bath, and luggage.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of STEVEN MADDEN, LTD.

Full Guru Analysis for SHOO

Full Factor Report for SHOO

TRINET GROUP INC (TNET) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 30% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TriNet Group, Inc. is a professional employer organization, provides comprehensive human resources (HR) solutions for small and medium-size businesses under a co-employment model. Its HR solutions include multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers' compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR-related services. It delivers various services, such as compensation and benefits, payroll processing, employee data, health insurance and workers' compensation programs, and other transactional HR needs using its technology platform and HR, benefits and compliance. It also delivers software-based solutions to help streamline workflows through TriNet Zenefits. It offers six industry-tailored vertical services: TriNet Financial Services, TriNet Life Sciences, TriNet Main Street, TriNet Nonprofit, TriNet Professional Services, and TriNet Technology.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TRINET GROUP INC

Full Guru Analysis for TNET

Full Factor Report for TNET

HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (HDSN) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. The Company's products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide Services performed at a customer's site. RefrigerantSide Services consists of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants intended to restore systems to designed capacity. In addition, its SmartEnergy OPS service is a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility's refrigeration systems and other energy systems. Its Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company and Aspen Refrigerants.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for HDSN

Full Factor Report for HDSN

More details on Validea's Joel Greenblatt strategy

Joel Greenblatt Stock Ideas

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.