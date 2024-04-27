Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/27/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

HELEN OF TROY LIMITED (HELE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company. The Company offers products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. It operates in two business segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment provides a range of consumer products for home activities, such as food preparation, cooking, cleaning, and organization; as well as products for outdoor and on the go activities such as hydration, food storage, backpacks, and travel gear. This segment sells primarily to retailers as well as through its direct-to-consumer channel. The Beauty & Wellness segment provides beauty and wellness products including mass and prestige market beauty appliances, prestige market liquid-based hair and personal care products, and wellness devices including thermometers, water and air filtration systems, humidifiers, and fans.

MRC GLOBAL INC (MRC) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MRC Global Inc. is a distributor of pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified gas utility, energy and industrial end-markets. It offers supply chain solutions, technical product service and a digital platform for customers globally. Its geographical segments include United States, Canada, and International. It offers a range of PVF, oilfield supply, valve automation and modification, measurement, instrumentation and other general and specialty products from its network of over 8,500 suppliers. It provides a range of services, such as product testing, volume purchasing, technical support, engineering of control packages, pressure testing, documentation services, including material test records, assembly drawings and data sheets, inventory and zone store management, and warehousing. Its distribution network extends across the world, including United States, and western Canada, as well as Europe, Asia, Australasia, and the Middle East.

TRINET GROUP INC (TNET) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TriNet Group, Inc. provides small and medium-size businesses with full-service industry-specific human resource (HR) solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. The Company offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and research and development (R&D) tax credit services, all enabled by technology. Its suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time and attendance. It offers six industry-tailored vertical PEO services: TriNet Financial Services, TriNet Life Sciences, TriNet Main Street, TriNet Nonprofit, TriNet Professional Services and TriNet Technology. The Company's HRIS services primarily consists of its self-directed, cloud based HRIS software solution and provides the option to add tools, such as payroll processing and benefits management.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

