Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/27/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION (WNC) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 30% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries. It designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Its segments include Transportation Solutions (TS) and Parts & Services (P&S). The TS segment comprises the design and manufacturing operations for the Company's transportation-related equipment and products. This includes dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers and truck-mounted tanks, truck-mounted dry and refrigerated truck bodies, and EcoNex technology products. The P&S segment is comprised of aftermarket parts and services; Wabash Parts LLC; food, dairy, and beverage equipment; as well as the upfitting component of its truck bodies business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

TECNOGLASS INC (TGLS) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tecnoglass Inc. (Tecnoglass) is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of architectural glass and windows for the western hemisphere residential and commercial construction industries. It manufactures a range of glass products installed primarily in commercial and residential buildings, including tempered safety, double thermo-acoustic and laminated glass. Its products are installed in hotels, residential buildings, commercial and corporate centers, universities, airports and hospitals in a range of applications, such as floating facades, windows, doors, handrails, interior and bathroom spatial dividers. Tecnoglass also produces aluminum products, such as profiles, rods, bars, plates and other hardware used in the manufacture of windows. It designs, manufactures, markets and installs architectural systems for high, medium and low rise construction, glass and aluminum windows and doors, office dividers and interiors, floating facades and commercial display windows.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TECNOGLASS INC

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. (US) (ITRN) is a small-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is a provider of location-based services, consisting of stolen vehicle recovery (SVR), fleet management services and other tracking services. The Company also provides wireless communication products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Its operations consist of two segments: location-based services and wireless communications products. Its location-based services segment consists of its SVR and tracking services, fleet management and value-added services consisted of personal locater services and concierge services. Its wireless communications products segment consists of short and medium range two-way machine-to-machine wireless communications products that are used for various applications, including automatic vehicle location (AVL) and automatic vehicle identification. It primarily provides its services, as well as sells and leases its products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina and the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. (US)

AMC NETWORKS INC (AMCX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AMC Networks Inc. is a global entertainment company. The Company distributes its content to audiences globally on a range of distribution platforms, including linear networks and subscription streaming services, as well as through licensing arrangements. Its segments include Domestic Operations and International and Other. Its Domestic Operations segment includes its programming services and AMC Broadcasting & Technology. Its programming services consist of its five national programming networks, its global streaming services, its AMC Studios operations, and IFC Films. Its national programming networks are AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV. Its global streaming services consist of Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, HIDIVE, AMC+ and other streaming initiatives. Its International and Other segment includes AMC Networks International, its international programming businesses consisting of a portfolio of channels around the world, and production services business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AMC NETWORKS INC

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

