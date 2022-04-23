Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/23/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

PRESTIGE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE INC (PBH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Drugs) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is engaged in the marketing, sales and distribution of over the counter (OTC) healthcare products to mass merchandisers, drug, food, dollar, convenience and club stores and e-commerce channels in North America (the United States and Canada), and in Australia and certain other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. Its brands include BC/Goody's, Boudreaux's Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Fleet, Gaviscon, Luden's, Monistat, Nix, Summer's Eve, Fess and Hydralyte. Its subsidiaries include Blacksmith Brands, Inc., C.B. Fleet TopCo, LLC, C.B. Fleet HoldCo, LLC, C.B. Fleet, LLC, C.B. Fleet Company, Incorporated and C.B. Fleet Investment Corporation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

EVERI HOLDINGS INC (EVRI) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Peripherals industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Everi Holdings Inc. is a supplier of imaginative entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industry. The Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company operates through two segments: Games; and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech). Games segment provides gaming operators with gaming technology and entertainment products and services, including gaming machines, providing and maintaining the central determinant systems for the video lottery terminals installed in the State of New York and similar technology in certain tribal jurisdictions; and business-to-business digital online gaming activities. FinTech segment provides gaming operators with financial technology products and services, including financial access and related services supporting digital, cashless and physical cash options across mobile, assisted and self-service channels, and other.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

DESTINATION XL GROUP INC (DXLG) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Destination XL Group, Inc. is a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing with retail, wholesale and direct operations in the United States and Toronto, Canada. The Company operates under the trade names of Destination XL, DXL, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL and Casual Male XL outlets. It operates approximately 220 Destination XL stores, 16 DXL outlet stores, 35 Casual Male XL retail stores, 19 Casual Male XL outlet stores and a digital business, including an e-commerce site at dxl.com, a mobile site m.destinationXL.com and mobile application. The Company's segments include retail segment and wholesale business segment. Its retail segment operates store segment, which includes DXL Men's Apparel stores, Casual Male XL retail stores, DXL outlet, and Casual Male XL outlet stores; and direct business segment, which includes online business, through its Website, application and third-party marketplace.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO (RS) is a large-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (Reliance) is a metals service center company that operates as a metal solutions provider metals service center. The Company provides value-added metals processing services and distributes metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. Reliance serves various industries, including manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation (rail, truck trailer and shipbuilding), aerospace and defense, energy (oil and natural gas), electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industry (agricultural, construction and mining equipment). The Company also serves the auto industry, through its toll processing operations. The Company provides a network of approximately 315 locations in 40 states in the United States and 13 other countries, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

TAPESTRY INC (TPR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tapestry, Inc. is a house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. The Company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment includes sales of Coach products to customers through Coach operated stores, including e-commerce sites and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers and through independent third-party distributors. The Kate Spade segment includes sales primarily of kate spade new york brand products to customers through Kate Spade operated stores, including e-commerce sites, sales to wholesale customers, through concession shop-in-shops and through independent third-party distributors. The Stuart Weitzman segment includes sales of Stuart Weitzman brand products primarily through Stuart Weitzman operated stores, including e-commerce sites, sales to wholesale customers and through numerous independent third-party distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

