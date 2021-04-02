Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/2/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO (SHW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Sherwin-Williams Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company's segments include The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment markets and sells Sherwin-Williams and other controlled brand architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related products. The Consumer Brands Group segment supplies a portfolio of branded and private-label architectural paint, stains, varnishes, industrial products, wood finishes products, wood preservatives, applicators, corrosion inhibitors, aerosols, caulks and adhesives. The Performance Coatings Group segment develops and sells industrial coatings for wood finishing and general industrial applications, automotive refinish, protective and marine coatings, coil coatings, packaging coatings, and resins and colorants.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC (EBS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is a life sciences company. The Company focuses on protecting and enhancing life by providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally emerging public health threats. It focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures that address public health threats (PHTs). The PHTs operates through two categories: Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear, as well as explosive-related threats and emerging infectious diseases. It operates through four business units: Vaccines and Anti-infectives; Antibody Therapeutics; Devices, and Contract Manufacturing. Vaccines and Anti-infectives business unit consists of BioThrax, which is for the general use prophylaxis and post-exposure prophylaxis of anthrax disease. Devices business unit consists of marketed products, such as Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion Kit (RSDL) and Trobigard (atropine sulfate, obidoxime chloride).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC (SPWH) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The Company has outdoor specialty store base in the Western United States and Alaska. The Company has over 87 stores across approximately 22 states, which are located in power, neighborhood and lifestyle centers. The Company also operates several single-unit, standalone locations. Its stores average approximately 40,000 gross square feet. Its stores include locally relevant features, such as a fishing board at the entrance that displays fishing conditions in local lakes and rivers with coordinating gear in end-cap displays in the fishing aisles. The Company engages its customers through in-store features, such as the Braggin Board, various contests (such as Bucks & Bulls and Fish Alaska), and customer-owned taxidermy displays on the walls. It also hosts in-store programs, such as ladies night and a range of instructional seminars, from Dutch oven cooking to choosing the right binocular.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

