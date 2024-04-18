Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/18/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

VIRCO MFG CORP (VIRC) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Virco Mfg. Corporation is engaged in designing, producing, and distributing furniture for a family of customers. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of movable educational furniture and equipment for the preschool through 12th grade market in the United States. The Company manufactures an assortment of products, including mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, technology tables, chairs, activity tables, folding chairs, and folding tables. In addition, it has also developed products for contemporary applications. These include the ZUMA Series; the Analogy and Civitas furniture collections; the Metaphor and Sage Series items for educational settings; the Plateau and Text Series, and the new Topaz Series. It also supplies furniture and equipment to colleges and universities; convention centers and arenas; the hospitality industry with respect to banquet and meeting facilities; government facilities at the federal, state, county, and municipal levels, and places of worship.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

