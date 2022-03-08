Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/8/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION (BC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brunswick Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing recreational marine products, including marine propulsion products, parts and accessories, and boat brands, and operate service and shared access businesses, including the boat club. The Company operates through segments such as Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Company's propulsion products include marine engines and related controls, rigging, and propellers. It manufactures and distributes a portfolio of parts and accessories, engine parts and consumables, electrical products, and boat parts and systems for original equipment manufacturers, aftermarket parts and accessory retailers and distributors, and for internal production. Its boats include fiberglass sport boats, cruisers, sport fishing and center-console, offshore fishing, aluminum and fiberglass fishing, pontoon, utility, deck, inflatable, tow/wake, and heavy-gauge aluminum boats.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

DESTINATION XL GROUP INC (DXLG) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Destination XL Group, Inc. is a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing with retail, wholesale and direct operations in the United States and Toronto, Canada. The Company operates under the trade names of Destination XL, DXL, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL and Casual Male XL outlets. It operates approximately 220 Destination XL stores, 16 DXL outlet stores, 38 Casual Male XL retail stores, 20 Casual Male XL outlet stores and a digital business, including an e-commerce site at dxl.com, a mobile site m.destinationXL.com and mobile application. The Company's segments include retail segment and wholesale business segment. Its retail segment operates store segment, which includes DXL Men's Apparel stores, Casual Male XL retail stores, DXL outlet, and Casual Male XL outlet stores; and direct business segment, which includes online business, through its Website, application and third-party marketplace.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

FIVE BELOW INC (FIVE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Five Below, Inc. is a specialty value retailer, which offers merchandise targeted at the tween and teen demographic. The Company's assortment of products includes select brands and licensed merchandise. It operates approximately 1,173 stores and 1,018 stores, respectively, under the name Five Below. It sells merchandise on the Internet, through the Company's e-commerce Website, fivebelow.com. The Company is engaged in offering a group of products, namely leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack. Leisure includes items, such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. Fashion and home include items, such as personal accessories, t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods and storage options. Party and snack include items, such as party and seasonal goods, greeting cards, candy and other snacks, and beverages. The Company operates office in approximately 40 states.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO (VSCO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Victoria's Secret & Co. is a retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products. The Company sell its products through two brands, Victoria's Secret and PINK. The Company operates through two segments: The North America and International. The Company's product category includes fragrance, beauty, apparel, loungewear, sleepwear, athletic attire and swimwear. The Company operates approximately 867 stores in North America and it operates 520 stores outside of North America, including 62 company-operated stores in Greater China and 458 partner-operated stores, including locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company provides products through online at www.VictoriasSecret.com and www.PINK.com and other online channels.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

URBAN ONE INC (UONEK) is a small-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Urban One, Inc. is an urban-oriented, multi-media company. The Company's core business is its radio broadcasting franchise' which is radio broadcasting operation that primarily targets African-American and urban listeners. It owned and/or operated 63 independently formatted broadcast stations including 54 FM or AM stations, 7 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations, which are located in 13 African-American markets in the United States. The Company operates through four reportable segments: radio broadcasting, cable television, Reach Media and digital. Its cable television segment includes TV One, a franchise, targeting the African-American and urban communities. Its Reach Media segment, a syndicated radio unit, launches syndicated radio shows, including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

QURATE RETAIL INC (QRTEA) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Qurate Retail, Inc. is engaged in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe and Asia. The Company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, QVC, Inc. (QVC), which includes HSN, Inc. (HSN), Cornerstone Brands, Inc. (Cornerstone), and Zulily, LLC (Zulily). Its segments include QxH, QVC International, and Zulily. QxH segment consists of QVC U.S. and HSN offers a variety of consumer products in the United States, primarily by means of their televised shopping programs and through their Websites and mobile applications (app). QVC International segment offers a variety of consumer products in several foreign countries, primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and through its international Websites and mobile apps. Zulily segment sells a variety of consumer products in the United States and several foreign countries through flash sales events, primarily through its app, mobile and desktop experiences.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

KADANT INC. (KAI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and servicing a range of products and equipment used in process industries such as paper, packaging, and tissue; wood products; mining; metals; food processing; and recycling and waste management, among others. The Company's business segments include Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment consists of the fluid-handling and doctoring, steam systems, rotary sealing, cleaning, and filtration product lines. The Industrial Processing segment consists of the wood processing, chemical pulping, debarkers, stranders, and stock-preparation product lines. The Material Handling segment consists of the conveying and vibratory equipment, and screening, baling, and fiber-based product lines.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (SIGA) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SIGA Technologies, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company's lead product, TPOXX (oral TPOXX), is an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The Company does not have a manufacturing infrastructure and does not intend to develop one for the manufacture of TPOXX. It uses contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) to procure commercial raw materials and supplies, and to manufacture TPOXX. The Company's CMOs apply methods and controls in facilities, which are uses for manufacturing, processing, packaging, testing, analyzing and holding pharmaceuticals, which conform to current good manufacturing practices (cGMP), the standard set by the FDA for manufacture and storage of pharmaceuticals intended for human use. For the manufacture of oral TPOXX, the Company uses the four CMO, Albemarle Corporation; Powdersize, LLC; Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC; and Packaging Coordinators, LLC.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

SHOE CARNIVAL, INC. (SCVL) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 80% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shoe Carnival, Inc. is a family footwear retailer. The Company offer customers a broad assortment of dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for men, women and children. The Company provides customers to shop at any of its physical stores or shopping online through its e-commerce platform. The Company offers buy online, pick up in store services for its customers. Its store carries shoes in four categories women's, men's, children's and athletics, as well as a range of accessories such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks and wallets. The Company operates approximately 377 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Its subsidiaries include SCHC, Inc., SCLC, Inc., and Shoe Carnival Ventures, LLC.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

MANPOWERGROUP INC. (MAN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ManpowerGroup Inc. is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company's segments include Americas, which includes United States and Other Americas; Southern Europe, which includes France, Italy and Other Southern Europe; Northern Europe, and Asia Pacific Middle East (APME). It offers a range of workforce solutions and services, which help companies in their productivity, and reduce costs across their workforce to achieve their business goals. Its family of brands and offerings includes Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions. Its Manpower brand offers outcome-based solutions such as management of financial and administrative processes, including call center and customer service activities. Its Talent Solutions brand specializes in the delivery of customized workforce strategies and new solutions and creating added value that addresses its clients' global workforce needs.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

