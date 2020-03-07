Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/7/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

MARINE PRODUCTS CORP. (MPX) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marine Products Corporation manufactures fiberglass motorized boats distributed and marketed through its independent dealer network. The Company designs, manufactures and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats in the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat and sport fishing markets. The Company's product offerings include Chaparral sterndrive, outboard and jet pleasure boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats. The Company's product line includes Chaparral-Vortex Jet Boat; Chaparral-H2O Sport Series; Chaparral-SunCoast Outboard Deck Boat; Chaparral-SSi Wide Tech; Chaparral-SSX Sport Boat; Chaparral-Sunesta Sport Deck; Chaparral-Signature Cruiser; Robalo-Center Console; Robalo-Cayman Bay Boat, and Robalo-Dual Console Robalo-Walkaround. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Nashville and Valdosta in Georgia. The Chaparral - Vortex Jet Boats are fiberglass sterndrive pleasure boats marketed as jet-powered boats with traditional bowrider styling.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

HNI CORP (HNI) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt changed from 70% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HNI Corporation is a provider of office furniture and hearth products. The Company's office furniture products include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage and tables. The Company's segments include office furniture and hearth products. The office furniture segment manufactures and markets a line of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which includes storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions, and panel systems and other related products. The hearth products segment manufactures and markets a line of gas, electric, wood and biomass burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings and accessories, principally for the home. It offers hearth products under various brands, such as Heatilator, Heat & Glo, Majestic, Monessen, Quadra-Fire, Harman Stove, Vermont Castings and PelPro. Its office furniture products are sold under various brands, such as HON, OFM, basyx by HON, Lamex and ERGO.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

